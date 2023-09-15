Norway’s Frontline recorded profits of $22m from the sale of three tankers in 2023, new figures show.
The Oslo-listed tanker operator has sold one VLCC and two suezmaxes for a combined $145m this year, it said in its half-year report.
Tanker giant has an empty orderbook as the global tanker fleet continues to age
Norway’s Frontline recorded profits of $22m from the sale of three tankers in 2023, new figures show.
The Oslo-listed tanker operator has sold one VLCC and two suezmaxes for a combined $145m this year, it said in its half-year report.