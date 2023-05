Norway’s Frontline will log a useful profit from selling its third ship this year.

The Oslo-listed company, backed by John Fredriksen, said the 156,000-dwt suezmax Front Njord (built 2010) has gone to an unnamed buyer for a firm $44.5m.

This will generate net cash of $28.2m, after repayment of debt.

The new owner will take delivery of the tanker in the second quarter, when Frontline will book a gain of $9.4m.