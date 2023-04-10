Gary Chapman is winding down his time in the leadership suite of KNOT Offshore Partners.

The Aberdeen-based shuttle tanker owner said on Monday that Chapman has given notice that he would be resigning his positions as chief executive and chief financial officer.

“On the behalf of our board, I would like to thank Gary for his significant contribution to [KNOT] and for providing leadership and clarity through a challenging transitional period for the partnership and the shuttle tanker industry,” board chairman Trygve Seglem said.