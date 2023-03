Greek shipowner George Economou’s recent spending on tanker newbuildings has reached $600m as he adds two aframax product carriers to his orderbook.

Shipbuilding sources said Economou’s TMS Tankers has inked a newbuilding contract for two 115,000-dwt LR2 tankers at New Times Shipbuilding in China.

The deal is the second newbuilding contract that the Greek shipowner has penned at the privately-owned Chinese shipyard this year.