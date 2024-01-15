Greek shipowner George Procopiou has emerged with four times as many LR1 tankers on order in China as previously thought.

His Dynacom Tankers Management, which was reported to have ended its 17-year LR1 order drought last year by contracting two newbuildings at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, also has six of the ship type on order at New Times Shipbuilding.

Shipbuilding sources tracking Dynacom said it commissioned New Times to build the six 75,000-dwt vessels several months ago, but the deal went unreported.