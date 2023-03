Athenian Tankers of Greece has switched its focus from large crude carriers to handysize chemical tankers.

The Kyriakou family-controlled company, which is known as a VLCC owner, is said to have ordered a series of 18,500-dwt chemical carriers at a Chinese shipyard. If confirmed, the deal would mark the company’s first newbuilding contract in China.

Shipbuilding sources said Athenian has commissioned state-owned Wuchang Shipbuilding to construct four newbuildings to be delivered in 2025.