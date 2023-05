Greek owner Nicholas Notias is upping the ante with yet another order for a pair of MR2 newbuildings.

Just like his first foray into tankers in 2021, Notias opted for K Shipbuilding — formerly known as STX Offshore & Shipbuilding — for two scrubber-fitted product tankers ready for LNG propulsion.

Shipping sources said Piraeus and New York-based SteelShips is paying about $46.3m for each of the scrubber-fitted ships, which are due to be delivered in the first half of 2025.