BW Group’s Hafnia has put its excess cash to use through a series of vessel buybacks to lower financial costs.

The Oslo-listed giant revealed it has repurchased five product tankers from leases this year.

Purchase options were declared on two MRs, the 49,000-dwt Hafnia Viridian and Hafnia Violette (both built 2015), under an agreement with Jiangsu Financial Leasing Co in China.