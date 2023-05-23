Hafnia is remaining disciplined on fleet expansion as it looks towards offloading more older tankers.

The Oslo-listed clean carrier giant’s chief executive Mikael Skov told a conference call that the company has already pumped a lot of money into fleet renewal in 2021 and early in 2022.

This included the takeover of Chemical Tankers Inc and the purchase of the 12-ship LR1 fleet of Scorpio Tankers, plus four LNG dual-fuel LR2 newbuildings being contracted through its Vista joint venture with CSSC Shipping.