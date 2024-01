The Iranian navy has hauled a hijacked Empire Navigation tanker to Bandar Abbas, the port it has repeatedly used in the past to park seized vessels.

In an update provided late on Friday, the Greek owner of the 159,000-dwt St Nikolas (built 2011), formerly known as the Suez Rajan, said it has still not managed to establish contact with its crew of 18 Filipino seafarers and one Greek cadet officer.