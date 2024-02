The Houthi regime in Yemen has vowed to continue targeting shipping in the Red Sea after the latest reported attack on Thursday against a bulk carrier.

Crew reported an attack from a rocket, which landed 100 metres from the vessel some 160 km east of Aden, according to security firm Ambrey.

Shrapnel from the explosion fractured a diesel generator pipe, causing a leak, but all crew were reportedly unharmed, said the alert.