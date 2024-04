The resurgence of VLCC ordering is unlikely to knock the sector’s gradual recovery off track, with an ageing fleet set to outweigh new deliveries, says Tankers International.

The orderbook for the largest crude carriers has doubled in the first three months of this year but that comes after a long sparse period for newbuildings, the pool operator added.

“Historically an expansion of this scale would pose a huge disruption to the freight market outlook,” it said.