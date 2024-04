Eastern Pacific Shipping is growing its MR tanker presence with fresh newbuildings as it sets its sights on a “50-vessel product fleet”.

The Idan Ofer-led, Singapore-based company has ordered up to eight MR tankers worth about $372m at a Chinese shipyard.

Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding will build four 50,000-dwt product carriers in a deal that includes two sets of options, each for two additional vessels.