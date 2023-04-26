Spot rates for MR tankers are plunging in the Atlantic market, pushing average earnings in the basin to the lowest level since February.

Baltic Exchange data showed that the vessels on the triangular Atlantic trade saw their average time charter equivalent rate fall to just under $20,400 per day on Wednesday, a one-day dip of 4.8% that contributed to a 39.9% slump since this time last week.

The plunge represents a 63.5% decline since 10 February, when the market spiked to the highest level of the year, and is the lowest earnings since 7 February.