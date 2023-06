Norwegian investor Joakim Hannisdahl has cashed out of VLCC owner DHT Holdings, but is still positive on tanker prospects.

Eight days ago, he added more stock in the New York company at an $8.17 per share average, with the shares making up 4.9% of his private portfolio .

He described this as “potentially a short-term trade on a VLCC pure play” trading at 85% of its net asset value (NAV).