A top Iranian naval commander has put US-linked tankers on notice about further retaliatory seizures.

Iran Front Page cited Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri, head of the Naval Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), as saying the country will retaliate if the US confiscates more of its crude cargoes.

“When [Iran’s] oil [industry] was nationalised, the British left Iran.