Shipping players are continuing to debate the identity of those involved in the brief boarding of the Zodiac Maritime tanker Central Park over the weekend.

The US government and the Israeli-linked UK-based shipowner stand on one side of the divide, saying the attack in the Gulf of Aden was carried out by Somali pirates.

Red Sea war risk market hardens for Israeli-linked ships
 Read more

But maritime security companies and other industry voices point to question marks over this narrative and class the incident as maritime terrorism, with Houthi rebels from Yemen probably involved.