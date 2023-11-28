Shipping players are continuing to debate the identity of those involved in the brief boarding of the Zodiac Maritime tanker Central Park over the weekend.

The US government and the Israeli-linked UK-based shipowner stand on one side of the divide, saying the attack in the Gulf of Aden was carried out by Somali pirates.

But maritime security companies and other industry voices point to question marks over this narrative and class the incident as maritime terrorism, with Houthi rebels from Yemen probably involved.