Trans KA Tankers has extended efforts to establish a sizeable MR1 product tanker fleet with its sixth purchase in two years.

Until 2021, the shipping arm of Turkey’s Akbasoglu Holdings was predominantly managing small chemical tankers, several of which it had ordered to its own account.

This changed in November of that year when the Akbasoglu family embarked on a campaign to acquire MR tankers in the secondhand market.