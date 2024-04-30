The Italian government has given the go-ahead to trader Vitol’s $1.8bn takeover of domestic refiner and charterer Saras.

Vitol said in a statement that no objection was raised by the Prime Minister’s Office, although the office is retaining the so-called “golden power” to block the deal at any point should circumstances change.

“The Italian Prime Minister’s Office issued a decree on the exercise of special powers containing prescriptions that are no obstacle to the completion of the transaction,” Vitol added.