Norway’s Klaveness Digital has landed a deal to optimise the supply chain of Brazilian orange juice producer and tanker owner Citrosuco.

The partnership will see Citrosuco use the Torvald Klaveness company’s CargoValue platform.

Klaveness said the Matao-based group recognises the value of incorporating advanced technologies to support its standing in the global citrus industry.

Citrosuco will be able to efficiently plan and manage its entire shipping and inventory schedule with one solution and a single source of information, from planning to production, allowing the company to reduce risks and costs.