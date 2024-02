Aberdeen-based shuttle tanker owner KNOT Offshore Partners is touting ships for charter or sale in increasingly hot markets.

The New York-listed company said four tankers built between 2011 and 2013 are being marketed due to current contracts expiring.

The shipowner has signed an extension to the existing bareboat charter for the 59,000-dwt Dan Sabia (built 2012) with Brazil’s Transpetro until early June.