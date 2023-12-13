KNOT Offshore Partners said it struck deals locking up or extending employment of four of its shuttle tankers.

The New York-listed shipowner also said it was in talks for charters of several more vessels coming open as the company reported a dip in third-quarter profits but offered optimism for the market ahead.

KNOT Offshore, a spin-off of Norway’s Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers, said that an oil major has signed a deal to charter the 160,000-dwt Windsor Knutsen (built 2007) for two years starting between February and May 2025.