Lila Global, the shipowning arm of cash buyer Global Marketing Systems (GMS), has added a second Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation VLCC to its ever-changing fleet of tankers.

Its purchase of the 299,100-dwt Cosglory Lake (built 2003) for a price said to be in the low $40m region is one of several reported tanker transactions involving Middle Eastern and Indian buyers over the past week.

Tanker sources told TradeWinds that Lila Global took delivery of the Cosglory Lake at the weekend, and renamed it Lila Haiku, a name that was being broadcast by its AIS while it was anchored off Hong Kong on Monday.