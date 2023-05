Bosses at Belgian tanker giant Euronav expect to be able to say more about its future direction following its annual general meeting (AGM) on 17 May.

Investors will vote on two new independent directors up for election, replacing current directors Anita Odedra and Carl Trowell, whose terms are expiring.

The board make-up will then be set for two years following recent upheavals surrounding the failed merger with John Fredriksen’s Frontline.