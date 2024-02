Maria Angelicoussis-led Maran Tankers is being tied to a three-ship newbuilding deal worth close to $400m at South Korea’s DH Shipbuilding.

TradeWinds reported last month that the Greek company was making a foray into the shuttle tanker sector after winning charters from Brazilian energy company Petrobras.

It is the Haenam-based shipyard’s first contract of the year and its largest since its inception in 2004.