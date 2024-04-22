New planned US laws will target the Iranian oil trade to China with closer scrutiny of ships, ports, refineries and insurers.

The US House of Representatives agreed on the tougher line against Iranian shipments as it voted in a $61bn package of measures to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The measures demand visa and property-blocking sanctions against “foreign persons” that own or operate ships, ports and refineries that “knowingly” receive Iranian oil, including through ship-to-ship (STS) transfers.