Turkish tanker owner Palmali is profiting from Ukrainian cargo contracts after a torrid last few years.

And the Mubariz Mansimov-owned company is plotting newbuildings to capitalise on sunflower oil exports in the Black Sea.

Palmali has been dealing with a series of legal problems in the recent past, including the bankruptcy of its Russian subsidiary, court cases and the jailing of Mansimov over links to an outlawed Turkish political organisation which he denied.