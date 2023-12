Mysterious low-profile Kurow Shipping has doubled its tally of aframax product tanker newbuildings at China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard.

The Turkish-owned player has inked four 115,000-dwt LR2 tankers, lifting its on-order tally at the yard to eight. The earlier quartet were contracted in July.

Shipping sources said the latest four ships were options that Kurow held.