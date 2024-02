Greek giant Navios Maritime Partners is likely to focus on “long-awaited” share buybacks this year as its cash position improves, analysts argue.

Fearnley Securities said the US-listed owner of tankers, bulkers and boxships could also add to its newbuilding book in improving markets.

Analysts Oystein Vaagen and Fredrik Dybwad describe charter coverage as strong, with 60% of days booked for 2024.