Finnish oil company Neste is putting its money where its mouth is and trialling low sulphur bunker fuel on two of its own tankers.

From May 2023 onwards, two tankers transporting Neste’s renewable diesel from Finland to Sweden will be fuelled with its Neste Marine 0.1 co-processed fuel.

The two tankers are the Finnish-flagged 14,665-dwt Suula (built 2005) and the 14,750-dwt Kissla (built 2004), the company said in a statement.