Norwegian tanker giant Frontline has not completely shut the door to a merger with Belgian rival Euronav.

The John Fredriksen company’s chief executive, Lars Barstad, was asked on a conference call with analysts if it could revisit a deal should major Euronav shareholder Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) no longer be an obstacle.

“A combination is off the table, but obviously there could be a scenario in the future where that discussion comes up again,” he replied.