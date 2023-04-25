North Korea has rejected the latest demands at the International Maritime Organization to end unannounced missile launches across international shipping lanes.

The pariah state increased test missile launches sharply in 2022 but claimed that the continued high state of tensions with the US meant it did not have to pre-warn shipping about the tests.

“Given the unique security environment on the Korean peninsula, the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] is not in a position to be able to provide prior notification of its military exercises and self-defensive measures,” it said.

North Korea’s response followed a submission in March by 13 IMO member states, including South Korea, Australia, the US and Canada, calling for an end to unlawful and unannounced ballistic missile launches across international shipping lanes.

The 13 cited the text of the Solas maritime safety convention, signed up to by North Korea, which demands prior notification for events such as naval exercises, missile firings, space missions and nuclear tests.

Repeatedly ignored

They said the regulations had been “repeatedly ignored” by North Korea and “thereby places seafarers and commercial vessels in the affected areas in danger and threatens the peace and stability of the region”.

Article continues below the advert

North Korea’s response dated 11 April noted that several IMO meetings had warned that missile drills posed a threat to international maritime safety.

But it claimed that its missiles were launched “based on the accurate scientific calculation and consideration of their point of impact and the routes of ships voyaging in the waters”.

It added that its tests had not posed a danger to international shipping “so far”. One missile in February reportedly landed in waters about 200 km (124 miles) west of Hokkaido prefecture in northern Japan.

North Korea blamed the “sinister intention” of the US and its allies to use the IMO to put pressure against the regime.

North Korea tested a record number of missiles in 2022. They included missiles capable of hitting US territory on the Pacific Island of Guam.

It has continued to test missiles in 2023 including four within one week. One flew about 1,000 km.

The IMO assembly condemned the launches by North Korea in 2017 because of the dangers they posed to shipping and member states have continued to criticise the practice.