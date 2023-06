Dry cargo operator Norvic Shipping has bought its first vessel — but the ship is not a bulk carrier.

The long-time bulker firm has confirmed it has purchased the 105,300-dwt LR2 product tanker Pro Alliance (built 2008) from SK Energy of South Korea.

Brokers reported the tanker sold in mid-April for $37m, ahead of its scheduled dry-docking in June and a special survey due in September.