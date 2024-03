Odfjell's chief executive Harald Fotland got a total compensation of $1.1m in 2023.

Fotland received a 100% bonus on top of his base salary of $521,000.

Odfjell generated a net profit of $203m in 2023, which was the best financial year to date.

“Our 2023 financial performance is, to a large extent, market dependent,” Fotland said in a letter in the annual report.