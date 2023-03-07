Oil Brokerage has enticed respected Braemar tanker analyst Anoop Singh to head a new six-strong research team.

Chief executive James McNicol said Singh would start work this week as head of research and analytics based in Singapore.

The eye-catching appointment marks the latest raid by McNicol on established shops as the rapidly growing oil market specialist expands its new shipping arm.

Former Vitol chartering executive Nick Mahoney was brought on board last year to build a shipbroking team to challenge the biggest players in the market.