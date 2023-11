It has taken a while, but London-headquartered Oil Brokerage has moved back into the lead pack on broker consolidation with a raid on a top name in the US market.

Oil Brokerage has hired away six crude brokers from privately owned house McQuilling Partners, which is headquartered on Long Island, New York.

Five of the six will continue to work from their current location in Houston while the sixth will be based in New York, Oil Brokerage CEO James McNicol told TradeWinds exclusively on Sunday.