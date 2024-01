Greece’s Okeanis Eco Tankers has issued a very positive market update, with its VLCCs well ahead of current spot earnings.

The New York and Oslo-listed company said that for the fourth quarter of last year, it is expecting a daily time charter equivalent (TCE) rate of $45,300.

For the VLCCs, earnings will be $45,200 per spot day, with suezmaxes on $45,500.