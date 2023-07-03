Greece’s Okeanis Eco Tankers has clinched a new $113m loan to refinance three tankers more cheaply.

The Oslo-listed company said the senior secured credit facility is being provided by Dutch bank ABN Amro.

The cash will “refinance existing indebtedness at significantly improved terms”, the owner added.

The transaction is in line with the company’s strategy of capital structure optimisation, Okeanis said.

The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt related to the 319,000-dwt VLCC Nissos Keros (built 2019) and two suezmaxes, the 159,000-dwt Kimolos and Folegandros (both built 2019).