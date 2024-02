Alafouzos family-backed Okeanis Eco Tankers has carried out a series of refinancings to lower its interest bill.

The New York and Oslo-listed company said the deals included the fresh sale of a VLCC on a sale-and-leaseback basis to CMB Financial Leasing in China.

The 318,900-dwt Nissos Anafi (built 2020) has gone for $73.5m.