The hit to VLCCs from a cut in oil production by Opec+ countries will be limited by a demand boost for long-haul crude from the Atlantic Basin to Asia, according to shipbroker BRS Group.

VLCCs are expected to bear the brunt of the 1.15m barrels per day cut from May as the largest carriers account for 85% of liftings from the Middle East region, where the cuts are focused.

BRS projected VLCC time charter equivalent earnings on the Middle East Gulf to China route to fall to $40,000 a day in the second quarter of 2023 because of the Opec+ cuts.