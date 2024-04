Oil producer group Opec predicted continued high global demand in 2024 despite prices hovering at $90 a barrel.

The organisation expects world oil demand to increase by 2.25m barrels per day (bpd) this year and by a further 1.85m bpd in 2025, it said in its latest monthly oil report.

The predictions are unchanged from last month but are significantly different from forecasts by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which represents major consumers from industrialised nations.