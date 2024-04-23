Improving prospects for the largest crude carriers will see their rates outstrip other dirty tankers in the second half of the year, says shipbroker BRS.

VLCCs, the traditional biggest earners in the crude tanker segment, have consistently underperformed smaller vessels since 2021 but are set to bounce back when Opec+ countries boost their exports, it said.

It is the latest optimistic prediction for the sector after Clarksons Securities forecast that rates would climb significantly this year, driven by strong refinery margins, high oil prices and continuing unrest in the Middle East.