Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) is putting three of its ships in the US’ new Tanker Security Program (TSP).

The Tampa-based, New York-listed company said on Wednesday that it had won TSP operating agreements for the 50,605-dwt Overseas Santorini, the 51,653-dwt Overseas Mykonos (both built 2010), and the 50,322-dwt Overseas Sun Coast (built 2019).

All three are MR tankers. Each will receive $6m annually for participating.