US-listed Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) has sealed a US government charter to help close down a fuel depot in Hawaii that spilt oil in 2021.

The Tampa-based owner said Military Sealift Command (MSC) has awarded the 52,000-dwt Overseas Mykonos (built 2010) a one-year time charter to take oil from the Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility, which is being closed down.

The MR will also provide ongoing fuel transport services to MSC.