Cypriot shipowner Pelagic Partners is boosting its stake in Norway’s Hunter Group.

On Wednesday, Pelagic Investment Fund RAIF, closely associated with co-founder Atef Abou Merhi, on behalf of its investment compartment, Pelagic Yield Fund, bought 409,695 shares in Hunter.

That represents 0.004% of Hunter’s share capital and pushed Pelagic Yield Fund over 5%, which is the threshold of disclosure of large shareholdings.