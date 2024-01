Two tankers have headed back to the Red Sea after initially diverting away from the troubled region.

Ship-tracking data from LSEG and Kpler shows that the 113,100-dwt LR2 Free Spirit (built 2008), owned by the Moundreas family’s NGM Energy, and Pertamina International Shipping’s 105,600-dwt aframax Gamsunoro (built 2014) passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait this week.

Both were heading northbound from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates to ports in western Saudi Arabia.