The privately owned Scorpio Group of Monaco has entered into an agreement with affiliates of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to technically and commercially manage two MR newbuildings to be delivered from the yard in 2025.

A Scorpio official confirmed the arrangement in response to a question from TradeWinds this week but took pains to clarify that the order has nothing to do with well-known public shipowner Scorpio Tankers.

“Scorpio Tankers has no interest in ordering any newbuildings.