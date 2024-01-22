Product tanker rates rallied last week and more potential is on the way as ships divert away from the Red Sea.

EU warns shipping over risk of Houthi ship-boarding in Gulf of Aden
Rates jumped 20% for LR2s, hitting $73,000 per day, while MRs rose 29% to $40,000 per day and LR1s hit $61,000 per day, Clarksons said.