Product tanker rates increased significantly this week with ships re-routing from the Red Sea putting further strain on already tight tonnage, according to analysts.

Clarksons Research reported LR2 eco earnings climbing 8% to $61,200 a day on Thursday while MR eco earnings were up 6.5% to $36,8000.

The five-day moving average of product tanker vessel arrivals in the Gulf of Aden is down 58% on average levels from last week, it said.