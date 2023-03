Giant methanol producer Proman will need more new tankers for its upcoming Abu Dhabi plant, but will not be ordering them just yet.

The Swiss group and joint venture partner Stena Bulk have six methanol-fuelled 50,000-dwt vessels being built in China.

The first four are in operation — three owned by the JV and one by Proman — and the final two are due at the end of this year and the start of 2024, for Proman’s account.